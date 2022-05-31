Shoalhaven Tigers Youth Men lose second straight in tough match against Inner West Bulls

The youth men Shoalhaven Tigers have suffered their second straight loss in a tightly contested match against the Inner West Bulls White.
Reeling from the previous weeks narrow four point defeat against the first seed Sutherland Sharks, many expected the boys to respond in a big way but unfortunately it was not to be.
The Tigers suffered another tough loss 64-73 as they saw the Bulls jump to second place at 7-2.
The boys potent offensive firepower we've seen throughout the competitions opening rounds was nowhere to be seen as many of the teams best scoring threats struggled against a strong Bulls defensive scheme.
While the Youth Tigers did put forth a strong effort on the defensive side of things, it was their inability to consistently put points on the board that really cost them the victory.
Alexander Kessell led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points, above his average of nine a game, with Lachlan Armstrong also putting forth a solid line with 12 points, however, this was below his average of 13.
Tigers' Ben Morris who has led the team in scoring all season, had a rough night as he only managed to put five points on the board, well below his average of 15 points per game.
Hayden Serrao carried the Bulls with 22 points off of 11 made field goals, surpassing his season average of 18 points per game.
It just wasn't the Tigers night, every team will face that at least once during a season, no matter how good you are.
The boys will just need to hit the reset button this week in practice and come out focused to climb back up that ladder.
Here's hoping the boys can pick it up again this weekend, as they take on another tough opponent in the third place Camden Valley Wildfire.
With this loss the team has fallen from second place down to forth with the fifth place Moss Vale Magic nipping at their heels as only one game separates the two clubs.
The Tigers will look to take full advantage of their home court, tipping off on Saturday June 4 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
