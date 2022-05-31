South Coast Register

Shoalhaven Tigers Youth Men lose second straight in tough match against Inner West Bulls

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
May 31 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIT A ROUGH PATCH: The Shoalhaven Youth Tigers have dropped two straight after losing to the Bulls last weekend 64-73. Picture: Shoalhaven Basketball Association.

The youth men Shoalhaven Tigers have suffered their second straight loss in a tightly contested match against the Inner West Bulls White.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.