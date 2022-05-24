Youth Tigers narrowly lose to top seed Sharks

The youth men Shoalhaven Tigers have suffered a narrow defeat in their bout against the top seed Sutherland Sharks.
Sitting in second heading into the weekends matchup, the team has dropped to third place with a record of 5-2 following their 70-74 loss to the now 8-0 Sharks.
It was a tightly fought game on Shoalhaven ground that saw both sides prioritising a strong defensive game plan.
Both sides struggled with their outside shooting throughout the match, only hitting a combined nine three pointers, with only two of those coming from the Tigers side.
Shoalhaven edged out Sutherland in the paint with 24 made two pointers opposed to the Sharks 17 but they won the free throw battle with 19 to the Tigers 16.
Jeremy Harding had a strong game for the Tigers dropping 17 points; three points above his season average.
Brayden Morris had a little bit of a down game coming off of his 31 point outing against the Orange Eagles.
The young Morris still scored a more than solid 11 which was second best for the Tigers, but it was still 5 points below his season average of 16.
Joshua Sheehy carried the Sharks side with 21 and was about the only player on the day with a shooting touch from beyond the arc as he knocked down five of his teams seven three-pointers.
The Tigers don't catch a break as they head into their next game against the now second seed Inner West Bulls White who currently have a record of 6-2.
With a win here, the team would be able to reclaim their spot in the top two.
The Tigers will travel to the Bulls home court next Saturday May 28 for an early morning game that kicks off at 10:00am.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
