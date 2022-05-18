Heartbreaking loss sees Shoalhaven Tigers drop second straight

It was a hard-fought grinded out affair that ended in heartbreak for the Shoalhaven Tigers.
Coming off their first loss of the season the Tigers looked ready to bounce back in a big way hoping for a statement victory against the fifth place Hornsby Ku Rin Gai Spiders.
However it wasn't meant to be.
The team narrowly lost 68-66 in a game that really could have swung in either direction.
It's the type of loss where you can't look back and pinpoint one thing that lost them the game, because even the tiniest minute detail could have changed the final outcome.
Both teams held each other to below 70 points, a rare sight for either club who had both been high scoring threats to start the year.
There were great defensive moments on either side but it was also the case of both teams looking sort of out of sync offensively.
Defense ran the game.
Both sides have been very solid on that side of the ball all year and that really seemed to dictate the game plan for both sides.
With neither side dominating it made the final score that much harder to stomach as the game really was anyone's to grab.
Tigers coach Ben Bagoly took a lot of positives away from the game despite the final score.
"I really liked how our defense looked especially in comparison to the week prior," he said.
"They (Spiders) were up almost double figures in the third but we fought back and were in it until the very end which is the type of fight I love to see in the group."
Tigers leader Bruce Ozolins had an uncharacteristically off game, only scoring 14 points compared to his season average of 20.
Kyle Leslie had another solid game in his second match since coming back to the Tigers, chipping in 14 points as well.
The loss of prolific combo guard Aaron Puljic has really hurt the club who was out for his second straight game with an ankle injury.
"I don't like to use excuses, but being down two starters last week really did hurt us," Bagoly said.
"We aren't going to rush Aaron back this early in the season, there's not point in making it worse when we are still sitting well in the standings."
The return of Puljic should issue a jolt of energy to the Tigers with his crafty ball handling, three point ability and defensive prowess.
Thomas James lead the way for the Spiders with a steller 18 points, which was well above his season average of 10.
The team will look ahead to this weekend's match against the 6-1 Canberra Gunners Academy who are currently tied for first place in the league.
The team will look to avoid a third straight loss and a win over Canberra would truly be a statement to the rest of the league.
The Tigers tip off at 4:00pm this Saturday on their homeground at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre in a massive double header.
Let's go Tigers!
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
