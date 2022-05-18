South Coast Register

Youth Tigers ground Eagles to move to second place

By Sam Baker
May 18 2022 - 3:45am
PRIMED TO MAKE THE JUMP: The Tigers sit at 5-1 on the season and looked primed and ready to hold down second place all season. Picture: Amanda Volpatti.

The Youth men Shoalhaven Tigers move to 5-1 on the season following a strong win over the Orange Eagles.

