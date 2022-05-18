The Youth men Shoalhaven Tigers move to 5-1 on the season following a strong win over the Orange Eagles.
The young Tigers traveled to Orange, eager to bounce back from their previous weeks unexpected loss to the seventh place Macarthur Heat.
It wasn't going to be a walk in the park against the Eagles however, having secured some quality wins of their own over the Goulburn Bears and Macarthur.
The Tigers were able to band together and walk away with the win off the back of a massive performance in the paint and on the fastbreak.
The team notched 28 made two pointers compared to Oranges 15, and had some added extra punch from nine made threes.
Brayden Morris lead the way for the Tigers, putting up a gigantic 31 points along with four three pointers.
While Jeremy Harding (13 points), Alexander Kessell (12 points) and Lachlan Armstrong (10 points) all put up strong performances to guide the side to victory.
For Orange, Bailey Schneeberger (22 points) and Kobe Mansell (20 points) both put some big games for the side, hitting a combined eight three pointers.
It was just another high scoring performance for the Tigers who have put up massive offensive totals to begin the year.
If the team can get their defense consistent and maintain high effort on that side of the ball then they should have no trouble staying at the top of the ladder all season.
They will need to be sharp next week as they go up against the first seed Sutherland Sharks, who currently sit at 7-0, and have been blowing out teams left, right, and centre.
It's a top of the ladder clash that's sure to be one to watch.
The game tips off at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre at 2:00pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
