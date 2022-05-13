Youth Tigers look to ground Orange Eagles to lock down second place

The youth men's Shoalhaven Tigers are off to a flying start this season, sporting a record of 5-1.
However, coming off of a narrow three point loss to Macarthur marking their first loss of the season, the young Tigers will be looking to bounce back big time this weekend.
It was a nail biting last round with both sides neck and neck until the final buzzer.
Jordan Bandur lead the Tigers with a strong 18 points with Lachlan Armstrong chipping in a game leading four three pointers and 15 points overall.
Machar Bol had a massive game for Macarthur with a dominating 26 points along with three three pointers.
It was a game that could have gone either way, as the Tigers tallied more than enough points, however, it is the defensive end the group will need to shore up if they wish to remain at the top of the ladder.
This week will see the Tigers take on the Orange Eagles who currently sit in sixth place with a record of 2-2.
Don't let the sixth place fool you as the squad has had quality wins over the Goulburn Bears (79-69) and the Macarthur Heat (70-95) with the latter win being especially interesting with the Tigers recent loss to the same opponent.
Both losses for Orange also came with a margin of less than three points, so they were right in it until the very end.
There was a world in which Orange would be 4-0 if it wasn't for a few missed opportunities.
This win for the Tigers would be a statement victory over a quality team, and one they'd love to chalk up.
They'll look to limit the impact of Orange's big man Andrew Gogala, who leads the side with an average of 17 point per game, punctuated by a opening round performance of 29 points against Macarthur.
If the Tigers can stay disciplined on the defensive end and keep their rotations and switches tight then they should be in with a fighting chance to take home the win.
Shoalhaven currently sits in second position behind first place Sutherland who remain undefeated to start the year (6-0).
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
