South Coast Register

Tigers look to bounce back against forth place Hornsby after first loss of the season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
May 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIGERS OUT TO RUN: The Tigers attack the rim vs Newcastle last year. Picture: Amanda Volpatti

Coming off the back of their first loss of the season, the 5-1 Shoalhaven Tigers look to bounce back against the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.