Waking up at half past four is something many of us would struggle to do every once in a while, let alone every morning.
For Jasmine Greenwood though, the early wakeups, the rigorous training, the set routine, have all helped to mold her into the swimming star that she is today.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
All the sacrifices and hours spent perfecting her craft were rewarded last year when the Bay & Basin swimmer won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics at the age of only 16.
Now looking ahead to later this year Greenwood has her sights set on Gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
For the young star it has been a whirlwind couple of years and she said she rarely ever finds herself slowing down.
"It's probably been the most stressful and busy year of my life," she said.
The life of an athlete is very routine focused and for Greenwood that's no different.
But it's made even harder with the added pressure of her final year of studies at Shoalhaven High School.
"I usually train nine times a week, in between Monday and Saturday, that's just in the pool, I also do two days in the gym as well," she said.
"I get up at 4:30 every morning, go to the pool, swim for an hour and a half, then I drive to school, have that all day, come home for an hour and then it's off to training again."
"I won't get home until around eight most nights," Greenwood said.
The young athlete often only finds around an hour a day in which she can decompress and switch off from her busy lifestyle.
"It can be really challenging at times, especially with my disability, I get a lot of fatigue, particularly more than the average person I guess," she said.
"I try to have a really good routine, I'm always in bed by nine o'clock and I use that time to just chill out."
Greenwood said she's learned to prioritse relaxing where she can, as it essential from both a physical and mental aspect with the rigorous training and lifestyle that comes from being a pro athlete.
Advertisement
The young athlete only got home from the 2022 Para Grand Prix in the Gold Coast two weeks ago and in three weeks times she'll again be flying out, this time to Portugal for the World Para Swimming Championships.
"I'm super excited, obviously a little stressed out with school and everything but my teachers have been super supportive along with my family and friends," she said.
"I have a great team around me which really helps in every aspect."
Greenwood will be only competing in one race when it comes time for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the race being the individual medley.
While she said having only that race on offer for her class was disappointing, it however allows her to focus in on that specific race in her training while also freeing up some extra time for her to get school work done.
"I don't mind the whole one event thing, it gives me something to focus on and I'll have a lot of fun with it," she said.
Advertisement
"I think I'll really like the extra free time especially with HSC Trials happening a week after I get back."
At the end of the day Greenwood knows her lifestyle and training isn't for everyone but said the lifelong friends and memories she'd made along the way has made it all worth it and said she can't wait to see what the future holds.
"The friends and memories I've made along the way, really keeps my passion going, they motivate me, I motivate them."
"The competitive side will always fuel me, but the social aspects and the people you meet along the way mean just as much."
We can't wait to see what this local sporting sensation will do next.
You can learn more about Greenwood and her swimming career so far here https://www.swimming.org.au/athletes/jasmine-greenwood
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.