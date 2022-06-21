Shoalhaven Tigers win fourth straight in win over Wagga Wagga

The Shoalhaven Tigers have moved to 9-2 following a strong performance up in Wagga Wagga against the Heat.
Solidifying the strength of their side the Tigers continue to roll on into every round, with a balanced box score that shows the depth and well rounded build of the team.
After a shaky middle portion of the season, the side is now winning the games they are supposed to and making it difficult for the top teams to get an edge over them.
Heading into Wagga Wagga, it was always going to be a tough match for the Heat, but when Bruce Ozolins was announced as out with injury, it gave the Heat a chance to pounce on the Tigers while they were down an important piece.
However Shoalhaven was going to hear none of it and yet again flexed their depth.
It was a decently close back and forth game for awhile but the Tigers were eventually able to blow it open and take home the win 86-72.
The Tigers were able to really soundly defend the Heat's leading scorer Zacchery Maloney, holding the guard to only 15 points after scoring 24 and 26 in back to back games.
Kyle Leslie had his fourth straight game with over 20 points, scoring 24 on the night, flexing his offensive arsenal in a variety of ways, including four three pointers.
Leslie was complemented with strong performances across the roster.
Tom Ozolins and Zachary Ottosson kept up their consistent play, scoring 13 points each.
While William Ozolins and Dane Jensen both notched 10 points a piece.
Jensen continues to impress as a spark-plug of late with his second straight game in double figures, also knocking down his first three of the season.
The Tigers currently sit second place with a record of 9-2 tied with the St George Saints Red while the Hills Hornets lead the comp with a record of 10-1.
The Heat currently sit in eighth position with a record of 3-8.
Shoalhaven will travel to Newcastle next week to take on the ninth place Falcons.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
