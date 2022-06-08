Armstrong, Harding lead Youth Tigers to win over Wildfire

The Shoalhaven Tigers Youth Men have rebounded from their two game skid to take down the third seed Camden Valley Wildfire in convincing fashion.
Shaking off an up and down first half, they dominated the second half on route to a 93-70 win, which shot the team back into third position with a record of 6-3.
Jeremy Harding started the scoring for his team with a strong drive on the opening possession which would be a sign of things to come for the strong forward.
He continued to assert his strength on both sides of the court, carrying his team in the opening minutes.
Brayden Morris orchestrated the offense well, including a number of pretty bounce passes to cutting Tigers for layups.
At the end of the first half Lachlan Armstrong and Jeremy Harding led the team both with nine points.
The third period was a very tight back and forth affair, as the Wildfire's Earvin Dizon continued his run of strong shooting by knocking down several threes.
However the Tigers responded with a strong run, punctuated by a deep three from the left wing by Lachlan Armstrong that had him and his bench hyped.
Armstrong continued to attack and found himself up to 14 points on the night.
Heading into the final quarter of play the Tigers found themselves up 62-50, and soon that margin was a lot more.
The Tigers began hitting everything, including a wild reverse layup by Jordan Bandur and a timely fastbreak tip-in by Jared Baraguir.
Strolling out to a 20 point margin just before the buzzer sounded and the Youth Tigers are back in the winners column in emphatic fashion.
Their next match will be against the Seventh place Macarthur Heat again on their home court at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
That tips off on Saturday June 18 at 2:00pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
