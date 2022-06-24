Baraguir leads Youth Shoalhaven Tigers to blow out win against Macarthur Heat

The Youth Tigers continue to climb back in contention with a blowout win over the Macarthur Heat.
Sitting at a record of 7-3 and in third position, the side has seen their ups and downs this year but have been trending well in recent weeks, showcasing the talent and depth of the side.
Heading into their match-up against the seventh seed Macarthur Heat, it was a game they needed to win with only one win separating the fifth seed Moss Vale Magic and the third seed Tigers.
Luckily the boys kept the their foot on the gas, never giving the Heat even a glimpse of coming away with a win.
Fueled by a total team effort, the Tigers saw six players in double figures on their way to a massive 93-60 win.
Guard Jared Baraguir had a monster game for the Tigers with 17 points, massively eclipsing his season average of 5.8 points per game.
Baraguir knocked down three three-pointers, along with three two-pointers, all while only committing one personal foul.
It was just the type of performance to show the depth and talent on the roster.
The Heat were stretched thin as a result of the Tigers scoring options and offensive flow, with the success of the transition game playing a massive factor in the win.
Alexander Kessell (13 points), Brayden Morris (12 points), Jordan Bandur (11 points), Corey Walker (11 Points) and big man Jeremy Harding (10 points) all scored in double figures for Shoalhaven.
With Jesse Peters (8 points) and Jai Styles (7 points) also having solid games for the side.
For the Heat, Adam Hamzeh heavily carried his side, scoring 23 of their 60 points, while knocking down seven three pointers.
Securing this win brings the Tigers back to closing in on the top seed Inner West Bulls White (8-3) and Sutherland Sharks who remain undefeated at 11-0.
While the Sharks remain undefeated, the Tigers almost handed them their first loss of the season in a tight match that saw them lose 70-74, however, it showed the Tigers can hang with any side in the league.
Next on their schedule is a match against the ninth seed Queanbeyan Yowies, who sit at 2-8.
It is another match the Tigers should win, as long as they continue to keep their foot on the gas, because even the lowest ranked teams can have their days.
That match tips off down in Queanbeyan on Sunday June 26 at 12pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
