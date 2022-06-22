Inside the FoRT, there is a magical world where couches, sheets, cushions and broomsticks transform into rockets, trampolines, cliffs and tents.
These school holidays, kids of the Shoalhaven can take a journey to this world of imagination.
FoRT, a magical physical circus adventure for young people and their families, will join the Arty Farty Party children's festival at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
It promises an exciting stage show, full of ridiculous clowning, spectacular acrobatics and poetic visual imagery that celebrates kids' unique creative genius.
Show co-creator and acrobat Christy Flaws said FoRT was inspired by time spent with the littlest members of their own family.
Mrs Flaws developed the show with her theatre performer husband, Luke O'Connor; together the couple work under their theatre company name, Asking For Trouble.
"Luke and I were hanging out with my cousin's four-year-old [Paige]. We had a place with some amazing couches that had massive cushions, which were kind of structural,: she said.
"Luke, Paige and I sent a lot of time building forts and cubbies and imaginary worlds with these two couches.
"All our work with Asking For Trouble has kind of come from children's play, and taking inspiration from their ways of making play in the world."
The company has run circus theatre shows inspired by cardboard boxes, superheroes, and in more recent years FoRT has been their mainstay.
Each of the shows centres around the couple's feats of acrobatics - both Christy and Luke have backgrounds in circus and physical theatre, with a bit of dance and drama training thrown in for good measure.They are excited to bring FoRT back before a live audience, after two years of online showings doing the pandemic, and hope to inspire families to build forts of their own at home.
"We have had families creating these amazing forts in their lounge room after every show that we've done.
"They've sent us beautiful photographs and said they spent hours in the forts. Particularly during lockdown, it was something that happened quite a bit.
"Something that comes out of all our shows is the post-performance inspiration and play - when it's parents or grandparents taking the young people along, it's delightful for them to see us be playful and get inspired."
FoRT is a ticketed event; book online with Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Family deals are available for one or both ticketed shows at The Arty Farty Party.
The Arty Farty Party is co-presented by the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Shoalhaven Libraries and Festivals Australia.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
