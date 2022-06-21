A mammoth delivery of blankets has arrived at Nowra's Homeless Hub, courtesy of a team of real estate agents.
Claire Nunn and Tara Finch of First National Shoalhaven Heads collected more than 300 items during their first ever blanket drive, which has become a runaway success over the past month.
Advertisement
Ms Nunn said they never expected to get such a strong response, including a major contribution from charity knitting group Wrap With Love; they donated 100 handmade blankets to the drive.
"We decided to see how we would go for a month, at our three offices in Kiama, Gerringong and Shoalhaven Heads," she said.
"Thanks to our communities we were able to get over 300... we weren't expecting to have such a massive response, so we're so grateful to our community.
"I think it touches people's hearts, people feel for others at this time - when they're on the streets and not warm. So it's lovely."
At the SAHSSI Homeless Hub, falling temperatures are highlighting the urgent need for warm winter items.
About half of all clients drop in to the Hub in need of blankets, and case worker Kate Brookes said other essentials such as jumpers, beanies, scarves, and coats are flying out the door.
Today's donation arrived just in time for Nowra's Health and Wellbeing Expo (Wednesday, June 22 at Shoalhaven Indoor Sport Centre), where SAHSSI will be on deck with winter essentials.
"With these donations, along with those who have donated beanies and scarves, hopefully we'll be able to share a bit of warmth to the people that are in need," she said.
"Every day we get about 30 clients coming in, and at least 50 or 60 per cent ask for blankets, jackets and jumpers.
"And this year is colder, it's freezing - that's why these donations have come in, and they are going to go a long way."
SAHSSI's Homeless Hub and family counselling service has moved to a new home, at 93 Plunkett St, Nowra.
All of the same services are in place at the new SAHSSI hub, and it is keeping the same operating hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.