South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Blanket drive delivers much needed warmth to Nowra Homeless Hub

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:40am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRAPPED UP: Joey Winkler and Kate Brookes of SAHSSI Homeless Hub received over 300 blankets from Claire Nunn and Tara Finch of First National Shoalhaven Heads. Picture: Jorja McDonnell

A mammoth delivery of blankets has arrived at Nowra's Homeless Hub, courtesy of a team of real estate agents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.