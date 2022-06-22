Sharks' skipper Matt Carroll kicks Group Seven record with 2000th point

Shellharbour Sharks' skipper Matt Carroll has accomplished a feat unmatched in Group Seven Rugby League history.
In last weekend's match against the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas, Carroll hit the 2000 point mark, after kicking three conversions.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Marking the first time in Group Seven history that a player has reached that mark.
While the Sharks unfortunately lost the match, Carroll said it was still an amazing moment.
"I wish we could've gotten the win on the weekend but it was a pretty cool feeling," he said.
"I found out about two weeks ago that I was pretty close to the record, so to get that milestone is great."
Carroll grew up with the Sharks, playing footy all the way from U7s through to reserve grade, making his first grade debut for the club back in 2008, running out in five games that season.
However when Shellharbour joined the Illawarra Rugby League, Carroll decided he wanted to stay in Group Seven and made the switch to the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles.
Carroll won two premierships with the Eagles in 2009 and 2012.
"I was over there for five years and absolutely loved it, ended up winning two premierships out there."
However, when Shellharbour eventually rejoined Group Seven, Carroll felt the itch to return to his home-side.
"I always said to myself that I would never play against Shellharbour, even though I loved Albion Park and everything they had done for me," he said.
"I ended up having to play against them (Sharks) back in 2014 when they re-joined and honestly it was pretty tough."
The next season the Sharks approached Carroll about re-joining the side, with him saying it was an absolute no-brainer.
Since 2015 Carroll has donned the maroon and gold, guiding the Sharks as their skipper for multiple seasons, winning player of the year in 2017 and the premiership in 2018.
He cited that premiership run as the highlight of his career.
Advertisement
"The two premierships I got at Albion Park were pretty special, but I was only young and didn't really know what they meant back then," he said.
"The premiership in 2018 that was pretty special, being captain and it being my home club it was a incredible moment."
"With the last premiership in 2001 before that, it meant a lot to me, it meant a lot to the club, I think that's probably the highlight of my career to be honest."
Carroll is well respected throughout the league for his leadership, sportsmanship and as class act on and off the field, with the Sharks skipper citing it has something that's very important to him.
"I pride myself on being very respectful on the field, you treat people the way you want to be treated," he said.
Advertisement
"I've got a lot of respect for the guys in this competition and I'd like to say they've got respect for me."
Sharks head coach Abed Atallah echoed similar thoughts about Carroll when speaking on his character and play.
"He is a role model that our juniors coming through can look up to, and want to achieve what he has," Atallah said.
"Success comes from hard work and Matty (Carroll) has done the hard work to allow him to achieve the many great goals that he has."
This weekend's match against the Jamberoo Superoos will mark another big milestone for Carroll as he runs out for his 200th first grade match.
"That's also very cool to be able to do that, it's special, not a lot of people can say they've played that number of first grade games," he said.
Advertisement
For Carroll though, it'll mean the most to him if the Sharks are able to pull out the win on the day.
"Personally, we've been in a pretty rough trot the last few weeks, we've been in a lot of games but just can't get the results," he said.
"Firstly it will be about getting the result and then celebrating with my family and my teammates."
"My kids seeing me get a win on the big 200 would be pretty important to me."
The Shellharbour Sharks kick off against the Jamberoo Superoos at Kevin Walsh Oval this Saturday, June 25 at 3pm.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.