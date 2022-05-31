Theatre, music, art, stories, food, circus, and games are coming to the Shoalhaven for a very special event this school holidays.
The Arty Farty Party children's festival is set to bring an explosion of colour and fun to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
On July 2, some of Australia's best children's theatre shows and street performances will take over the centre for The Arty Farty Party, along with plenty of free art activities, games, and live music to boot.
Some of the festival highlights set to brighten up these winter school holidays include:
In the Auditorium Theatre, Circa presents Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus.
Straight from the score and onto the stage, the man known as Mozart appears amid a storm of powder, tumbling and twirling, as musical mayhem and movement fuse in this family show with a circus twist.
This exciting and energetic show has been seen by audiences across the globe and now it's your turn!
Wolfgang's Musical Circus is a ticketed event; book online with Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Family deals are available for one or both ticketed shows at The Arty Farty Party.
Taking over the Studio Theatre, Asking for Trouble presents FoRT.
Dive into a magical world of play and creation, where everyday objects become a universe of fun and adventure.
Two strange heroes are hunting for whispers of possibility when they discover a pile of seemingly ordinary objects like sheets, broomsticks and cushions.
Watch as they transform them into fantastical places to play and explore using ridiculous clowning, spectacular acrobatics and beautiful visual imagery.
FoRT is a ticketed event; book online with Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Family deals are available for one or both ticketed shows at The Arty Farty Party.
Found Objects is an epic, outdoor, family, dance-theatre work utilising everyday objects and five exceptional dance and physical theatre artists.
Choreographed by Shaun Parker and set to a stunning orchestral score by composer Nick Wales, the work creates a highly physical, extraordinary urban world incorporating high-octane contemporary dance, acrobatics, street dance, parkour and seemingly ordinary objects.
Found Objects consists of Spin, Axle, Hover, and Trolleys. This is a free event, simply register for general entry.
Local kids will even have a hand in creating The Arty Farty Party; their own artworks will feature in the exciting Hidden Creatures Gallery.
It's a unique digital scavenger hunt, where families can explore Nowra's arts precincts to find quirky creatures designed by school students around the region.
Sitting between the digital and the real, this work empowers young people to bring to life the places and objects around them and give them voice.
Arena Theatre Company will create an immersive and fun space that blends nature and technology, encouraging students to design creatures that celebration their shared culture and individual imagination.
Follow the clues from Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre to Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, exploring part of town as you hunt for magical monsters! This is a free event, simply register for general entry.
The Arty Farty Party is co-presented by the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Shoalhaven Libraries and Festivals Australia.
