South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Things to Do

Violin virtuoso to share Paganini's greatest works with Shoalhaven audiences

Updated June 23 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIRTUOSO: Jonathan Glonek will play the complete collection of 24 Caprices by Paganini, at the Berry School of Arts this July. Picture: Phillip Pope.

World-renowned violin virtuoso Jonathan Glonek is on his way to the Shoalhaven, where he will captivate audiences with one of the most unique and manifold etudes ever written for his instrument.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.