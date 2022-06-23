World-renowned violin virtuoso Jonathan Glonek is on his way to the Shoalhaven, where he will captivate audiences with one of the most unique and manifold etudes ever written for his instrument.
Mr Glonek will present Paganini's 24 Caprices in a rare opportunity for classical audiences - particularly in regional Australia - at the Berry School of Arts this July.
The works are seldom performed anywhere, because of the challenge they present to the musician.
Niccolo Paganini famously had a medical condition which gave him very large hands and hyper flexible joints; it gave him an extraordinary ability for the violin.
His talent and physical advantage helped him write one of the world's most technically complex pieces of music, even by today's standards.
While Paganini played them with relative ease, many performers end up damaging tendons when they attempt to play his works.
Mr Glonek said he has worked all of his musical life to perfect the 24 Caprices for performance.
"The Paganini 24 Caprices is part of the repertoire you practice your whole life just to stay on top of the instrument," he said.
"Paganini himself was a fascinating character and a huge sensation in his own time.
"It is truly spectacular music that moves all over the violin and something that had never been done before.
"I recall spending hours being defeated by only a handful of notes chosen from these works.
"Somehow they have come into focus for me and I am now I able to present the complete opus as concert pieces."
The concert in Berry will wrap up Mr Glonek's tour of regional NSW and Victoria.
He has already kicked off the series in Merimbula, and will visit Lakes Entrance and Cooma before landing in the Shoalhaven.
The drive to bring classical music to regional towns led him to found The Bendoc Philharmonic, named after the Victorian town where he owns a farm.
It was born from a discussion with city-based musicians about the lack of regional classical music facilities.
Since then, Mr Glonek and his fellow musicians have performed in the Naracoorte Caves in South Australia, Broken Hill and Delegate in NSW, and of course, Bendoc in Victoria.
"Classical music is a great gift to everyone, but there are not that many opportunities to hear it in the bush," Mr Glonek said.
"I am trying to change that by bringing work that is not often played to rural and regional audiences."
Jonathan Glonek will play Paganini's 24 Caprices at the Berry School of Arts on July 9. Tickets are available online.
