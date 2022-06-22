A Shoalhaven not-for-profit has been educating students about the agricultural industry for seven years.
South Coast Beef Producers run the annual community event 'School Steer Spectacular' for schools around the Shoalhaven, unfortunately however, this year the event will not be going ahead.
As is seeming all too familiar, COVID toppled over any plans for the event to run this year, which usually brings 20 Shoalhaven Schools together to learn about the cattle industry.
The Steer Spectacular usually sees students from around the Shoalhaven raising steers at their schools, before having them judged at the Nowra Showgrounds.
Event organiser David King says it was a hard decision to make to cancel the loved show, but one which was made in conjunction with the South Coast Beef Producers, Shoalhaven schools and agricultural industry workers who were involved.
"The School Steer Spectacular runs from years 7 to 12 and they all work together raising the steers and training them for the event," Mr King said.
"Because of Covid-19 restrictions, year groups were only allowed to mingle with their own cohort.
"This, plus teachers being off isolating, rat tests and every other problem that comes with a pandemic, made it impossible for us to run the show this year," he said.
Despite the main peak of the pandemic occurring in 2020 and 2021, the show was still able to go ahead these years.
"2020 we just scrapped by getting it done since the restrictions in schools were not like they were this year and 2021 was the same," Mr King said.
Mr King stresses however, despite the Steer Spectacular being cancelled this year, activities are still planned to go ahead and he encourages not just students, but everyone with an interest in the agricultural industry to attend.
Friday the 1st of July will see the 'All About Bulls' event, which teaches attendees breeding and bull selection.
A breeding consultant will also speak at the show to give attendees further information on the industry.
"Everyone can come to this and we hope they do," Mr King said.
"It will be a very informative day."
While the School Steer Spectacular will be missing in action this year, the South Coast Beef Producers will be bringing the event back in 2023, bigger and better before.
Recently, the not-for-profit has received grants which are currently being used to upgrade the cattle facilities at the Nowra Showgrounds.
A new cattle arena, new show shed and grandstands will be ready to be utilised upon the show's return.
"Next year we will be back and we are coming back bigger and better than ever before," Mr King said.
The School Steer Spectacular returns to the Nowra Showground sometime in the first half of 2023.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
