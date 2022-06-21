Electric vehicles are no longer the luxury items they once were, with more EVs appearing on regional roads than ever before; however with this comes the need for more chargers.
The NSW Government has addressed this issue, announcing a new $38 million infrastructure package as part of the 2022-23 state budget, which will bring more public EV chargers to NSW.
While this package will bring new chargers to the Shoalhaven, there is no word yet on where exactly they will be.
The Department of Planning and Environment says planning and research is currently taking place to determine where the chargers will be installed in the Shoalhaven.
"Research will be undertaken to ensure the charging locations for each of the funded programs are targeted at the areas most in need/demand," a department spokesperson said.
NSW Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Keen says the additional funding for the charging infrastructure increases the state's EV investment to $633 million under the NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy.
"Rolling out more chargers will allow more EV drivers to benefit from their cheaper running costs and a cleaner, quieter and more sustainable road network," Mr Kean said.
"You'll never be far from a charger on our major highways, regional destinations, apartment buildings and on kerbsides in metropolitan areas with limited off-street parking."
Michelle Bishop, owner of Bangalay Luxury Villas in the Shoalhaven Heads has seen first hand the popularity of electric cars growing and a need for more chargers.
Mrs Bishop says Tesla gave her local business two chargers for guests to use.
"A few months ago, two to three cars would be using the chargers per month," she said.
"Now two to three cars are using them per week."
While many in the community are welcoming new EV chargers to the local area, some feel the idea is unsustainable.
"I've had a Tesla for a few years now and the Shoalhaven definitely needs more public chargers, there's just not enough," one local EV owner said.
"No need to charge an EV down here... the roads are so bad you're not going anywhere in any vehicle except a Unimog!" Another local said.
While there is no word on the exact locations in the Shoalhaven on where the new chargers will be installed, the Department of Planning and Environment have revealed what will be included in the state-wide $38 million infrastructure package.
Included will be:
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
