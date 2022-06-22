What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Sydney Symphony
Shining Brightly - celebrating Bach
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is making a visit to Nowra, celebrating baroque master Bach and the composers he inspired. Billed as a night of 'infectious happiness', the symphony will perform the works of JS Bach, CPE Bach, and Mendelssohn - and the soloists will have a chance to shine. Playing this Friday, June 24 at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Tickets are available online or at the box office.
Market Weekend
Markets across the region
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), Nowra CWA market day (Saturday, from 8am), and the Marriott Park markets in Nowra (Saturday, 8am-1pm).
Live Music
Entertainment everywhere
Weekends are made for live music, and there happens to be plenty of it happening all weekend. Kick things off this Friday (June 24) with Dan Bennett at The Social in Ulladulla, or surf rockers The Terrys at Milton Hotel. Chris Rulewski is live at Mollymook Golf Club on Friday, and Shoegazer is playing Seeking Serendipity Bar and Kitchen. On Saturday (June 25), catch BABBA play all of your favourite ABBA hits plus an interactive screening of Mamma Mia at Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre; alternatively, Met Fa'oa is playing tunes at The Social. There are plenty more local acts on all weekend - check in with your favourite venues for more artists and times.
Meats and Brews
Beer and Barbecue festival
Craft beer, live music, food trucks, and more - the South Coast's newest festival is here, bringing out the best craft beer from local, Sydney and Canberra breweries, plus mouth-watering barbecue trucks! Located in Huskisson at White Sands Park, the festival features live music and family friendly activities on the shores of Jervis Bay. Happening Saturday, June 25, from 12pm. Book your tickets online - kids under 18 enter free.
Family Concert
Come Fly With Us
Get set for take-off with the Shoalhaven City Concert Band, as they embark on a musical journey with special guest conductor Ryley Gillen. Come Fly With Us will bring together a wide range of music, from jazz standards like "Do Nothin' Til You Hear From Me" to "Caravan" from the musical Sophisticated Ladies; from traditional songs like "Danny Boy" to modern children's classic movie music such as "Colours of the Wind" from Pocahontas and "Selections from Disney/Pixar's UP". it is sure to suit all ages and tastes. Sunday, June 26, at the Berry School of Arts. Book your tickets online.
Book Club
Virtual Library Event
Shoalhaven library members are in for a treat this month, with virtual events beaming directly into their homes. Up next is Ben's Book Club, hosted by Brisbane-based author Ben Hobson. This month's book is Loveland by Robert Lukins, who will join Mr Hobson to discuss his compelling, compassionate and profoundly moving new novel. Loveland is currently available to Shoalhaven Library members with no waitlist. At book club, members will also have the chance to join a Q&A with both Ben and Robert. To find out more about virtual library events, or sign up as a member, contact Shoalhaven Libraries.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
