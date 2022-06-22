What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Weekends are made for live music, and there happens to be plenty of it happening all weekend. Kick things off this Friday (June 24) with Dan Bennett at The Social in Ulladulla, or surf rockers The Terrys at Milton Hotel. Chris Rulewski is live at Mollymook Golf Club on Friday, and Shoegazer is playing Seeking Serendipity Bar and Kitchen. On Saturday (June 25), catch BABBA play all of your favourite ABBA hits plus an interactive screening of Mamma Mia at Ulladulla's Dunn Lewis Centre; alternatively, Met Fa'oa is playing tunes at The Social. There are plenty more local acts on all weekend - check in with your favourite venues for more artists and times.

