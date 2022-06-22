Nowra's Nic Maddinson heads abroad to push Ashes case

Nowra's gun cricketer Nic Maddinson will be heading to England for country cricket at the conclusion of the Sri Lanka Tour, in a bid to make an impression for the Ashes.
Maddinson's push to return to the Test side for next year's Ashes tour has been a long time coming and a continued goal for the 30-year-old.
Currently the left-handed Maddinson is in action for Australia A for the second four-day match against Sri Lanka A, which kicked off yesterday.
Maddinson at the conclusion of this match will head straight to England to play in the four-day Country Championship and One-Day Cup with Durham, who currently sit in sixth position out of eight sides in the second division of the Country Championship.
The local's last first-class match in England, in an Australia A game against Gloucestershire, saw the Nowra gun smash 181 from 143 balls opening the batting, a monumental effort the cricketer will hope to re-capture.
Maddinson said in a recent radio interview with RSN Breakfast that the move to England has been on the raider for a long time.
"I've been very open in the last year to going over and playing in England," he said.
"I think with the stage of my career I'm at, I';m really prioritising four-day cricket."
He said the ultimate goal for himself is still Test cricket, and believes playing in England will really help him to beef up his experience in that regard.
"With the Ashes coming up next year I felt it was a pretty good opportunity to try and make it over there and get some experience in those conditions as well," he said.
The left-hander has had a strong career for Victoria since joining four years ago, scoring 2,261 runs across his Sheffield Shield career, scoring two centuries in seven games last season, with an average of 54.50.
Durham's director of Cricket, Marcus North said the club is ecstatic to have the Aussie coming on board.
"He's (Maddinson) a very talented overseas signing who offers something with both bat and ball in both red and white-ball cricket," North said.
"His record in domestic cricket back in Australia is fantastic, and we are sure he will be a great addition to the Durham squad."
Maddinson said he's very proud and excited to be joining Durham and said the opportunity to play both Country Championships and one-day matches is something that he's really looking forward to.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
