Students from St John The Evangelist Catholic High School in Nowra celebrated their Year 12 formal on Wednesday, November 8.
The event was held at Figbird Cottage in Terara.
About 120 students attended, with family and friends celebrating the success of the class of 2023.
The occasion was a very special night and provided an opportunity for staff and students to reconnect with each other after the exams and to say goodbye.
St John's would like to congratulate this incredible group of young people and wish them all every success with their future endeavours.
