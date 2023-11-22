Students from Vincentia High School have celebrated the end of their school years in style.
Over 80 Year 12 students attended the Year 12 formal held at Bewong Retreat on Tuesday, November 14.
Catering was provided by Clockwork Catering.
The students, staff and families had photos at Huskisson Wharf prior to the formal.
There were over 110 attendees at the formal, with family, friends and staff gathering to farewell the class of 2023.
