Shoalhaven residents have a chance to comment on Shoalhaven Council's possible rate rise from Thursday, November 23.
That is when the updated draft resourcing strategy 2022-26, including the long-term financial plan, workforce management planning strategy, asset management strategy and information communication technology strategy will be available for review online at www.getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.
The public exhibition follows council endorsing a number of recommendations to secure the organisation's financial sustainability.
The recommendations stemmed from an independent expert review of council's finances to determine the overall income and expenditure needed to maintain and provide services across the city in the immediate and long term.
The report estimated that there was a $25 to $35 million annual shortfall in the budget that needed to be addressed, and cautioned inflation would continue to increase the deficit if it was not corrected.
Also, the net cost of a series of natural disasters that have hit the Shoalhaven in recent years, combined with financial relief and support provided to the community during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, had reduced council's unrestricted or available cash position by $14.6 million.
The report said council's reduced cash position left the city vulnerable, should council need to respond to another disaster.
The report identified that council had a lower average rate for residential and business categories compared to neighbouring councils and many other councils in the state.
The financial sustainability review said along with strategies such as potential asset sales and the continued identification of efficiency and productivity improvements, council needed to consider making an application to IPART for a special rate variation to reinstate its unrestricted cash reserves, fix the structural operating deficit position and to generate sufficient cash to continue to provide services for a growing city.
The two proposed SRV options for the community to consider are:
The financial impact of these on the average residential rates would be an increase in 2024-25 of $467 for option one and $263 for option two.
Under option two, the average residential rate would increase by $224 in 2025-26 and $156 in 2026-27 and return to the approved IPART rate peg from 2027-28.
Council has also committed to reviewing its land and facilities assets for potential sale.
It has set a target of $3 million in operational efficiency savings over the next four years, along with implementing asset management improvements to reduce long term maintenance costs.
The community are invited to complete a survey about the various documents and the proposed rate options before January 10, 2024.
Council will consider the feedback from the consultation and determine whether to proceed with an application to IPART for a SRV at its meeting on 29 January 29.
