South Coast Register
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Draft resourcing strategy and financial plans online from Thursday, November 23

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Council's offices. File photo.
Shoalhaven Council's offices. File photo.

Shoalhaven residents have a chance to comment on Shoalhaven Council's possible rate rise from Thursday, November 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help