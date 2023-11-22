Federally funded Princes Highway upgrades will go ahead unchanged, despite Canberra's Infrastructure Investment Program review.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, has confirmed projects including the Milton Ulladulla Bypass, the Jervis Bay Road intersection upgrade, the Nowra Bypass and planning for network improvements (planning), and the Jervis Bay Road to Hawken Road upgrade were all approved under the review.
However questions about how the projects will be funded remain unclear.
As part of its infrastructure review the Federal Government said all new projects would be funded on a 50-50 basis with state governments.
The previous Federal Government pledged to cover 80 per cent of all Princes Highway work, with the State Government to make up the remaining 20 per cent.
While Mrs Phillips said the new approach to funding splits did not apply to existing funding arrangements, she also said "many of them [projects to upgrade the Princes Highway] are well in excess of 50 per cent federally funded".
Shoalhaven Councilor Paul Ell said the Commonwealth commitment to funding only half the cost of nationally significant land transport infrastructure projects cast doubt on many local projects.
"The Albanese Government has just turned its back on the South Coast by abandoning 80-20 funding for the Princes Highway," Cr Ell said.
"The Morrison Government made an 80-20 funding commitment toward the Princes Highway.
"Projects committed to under this arrangement included: duplication for sections of the Princes Highway from Jervis Bay Road to Sussex Inlet Road, delivering the Milton-Ulladulla Bypass and upgrades further South from Burrill Lake to Batemans Bay.
"All of these projects are now potentially in limbo," Cr Ell said.
With the shift in funding requirements, State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, asked whether the State Government was able to meet its obligations.
He spoke in State Parliament on Wednesday., November 22, asking the Premier to confirm whether his government would deliver promised infrastructure projects on the South Coast.
Mr Ward said Premier Chris Minns needed to be honest with the community about the future of promised projects.
"The question for Labor is simple - will you deliver these projects or not?" Mr Ward said.
"Labor went to Federal and State elections promising the Nowra Bypass, further upgrades to the Princes Highway and the Milton-Ulladulla Bypass.
"Was this all just blatant electioneering or will the blame game now commence with no plan of action and delivery," he asked.
"The people of our community voted for Labor representatives on the basis that they would continue infrastructure investments further south and people are rightfully asking if any of these promises will become a reality."
Mrs Phillips said she had "fought for funding for our Princes Highway across a range of crucial local projects for years and years".
"I have long championed projects such as the Jervis Bay Flyover and the Milton Ulladulla Bypass, and I was the first person to make a commitment and deliver substantial funding to the long-overdue Nowra Bypass," she said.
