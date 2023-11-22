South Coast Register
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

New funding arrangements raise questions about key local projects

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, at the intersection of Jervis Bay Road and the Princes Highway. Picture supplied.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, at the intersection of Jervis Bay Road and the Princes Highway. Picture supplied.

Federally funded Princes Highway upgrades will go ahead unchanged, despite Canberra's Infrastructure Investment Program review.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help