The NSW Department of Environment, Heritage and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is investigating the "distressing" death of corellas at a Terara property.
They became aware of the bird deaths on November 21 after a resident posted a photo on social media of dead corellas in a paddock and hanging from a pole.
A spokesperson from NPWS said they have started looking into the circumstances around the deaths.
"NPWS were made aware of this distressing incident on Tuesday, November 21," the spokesperson said.
"However, we require anyone with information to please contact the NPWS Shoalhaven Office.
"Corellas, like all native species, are protected under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016, and unpermitted harming of native wildlife is something NPWS takes very seriously."
Corellas often form large flocks and can cause damage to crops in rural areas.
The little corella (cacatua sanguinea) and the long billed corella (cacatua tenuirosris) are protected species and a permit is required from NPWS before any reduction can be undertaken.
If corellas are causing destruction to crops, residents are encouraged to contact the NSW Department of Environment, Heritage and National Parks and Wildlife Service. Contact information can be found on their website.
More information can be found on the Australian Feral Management services website.
Anyone who has information regarding the death of corellas at Terara is urged to contact the NPWS Shoalhaven Office at npws.shoalhaven@environment.nsw.gov.au or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
