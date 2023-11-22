South Coast Register
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

National Parks and Wildlife Service to investigate corella deaths at Terara

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NPWS is investigating the death of corellas at Terara. Picture by Kathy Sharpe and insert stock image by Rosie Nicolai/DPE and supplied by NPWS
NPWS is investigating the death of corellas at Terara. Picture by Kathy Sharpe and insert stock image by Rosie Nicolai/DPE and supplied by NPWS

The NSW Department of Environment, Heritage and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is investigating the "distressing" death of corellas at a Terara property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.