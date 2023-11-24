Year 12 students from Nowra High School donned their best dresses and suits for their end of year formal last week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Related content: Photos: Vincentia High School students shine in Year 12 formal photos
About 60 students attended the formal on Thursday, November 16.
Family, friends and staff came together to wish the class of 2023 all the best for their future.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.