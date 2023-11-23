A Worrigee man has been awarded this year's top prize in the NAIDOC week Black Cockatoo Art Awards at TAFE NSW Nowra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
First place winner of the open section, Koori Minto's artwork features an acrylic paint medium tree-scape bordered with traditional Aboriginal style dot painting, which was in connection to Mr Minto's own indigenous heritage.
The 21-year-old said it was a good feeling to win the award with his painting titled "my country".
"It's got three gum trees on it, and is pretty much all about my country, where it's gum trees everywhere," Mr Koori said.
"Sitting under the gumtrees, and walking under them everyday we think about a lot of things in our lives."
With Aboriginal dot art surrounding the gum trees, Mr Minto said it was representative of a dreamtime story which was evident through the colours used.
The artwork took weeks to finish, but not only his first time entering the competition, it was also his first award, despite being an artist since he was young and passionate about the craft.
"It's just relaxing, you can get into the zone of painting," he said.
"It just takes your mind off of everything."
The works from the competition are to be displayed for public viewing at TAFE NSW Nowra library until Friday, December 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.