Staff working in Shoalhaven Council's Nowra administrative offices have a lot to deal with.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
From unruly ratepayers to people with expectations that far exceed budgets, from constantly changing legislation to the complications that come from the wide range of roles and responsibilities local governments cover - it can be a minefield
And now they have an added concern.
Magpies have started nesting in trees beside the grassed area adjacent to the council offices and the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Signs have been erected around the grassed area, warning about the swooping danger.
They suggest people protect themselves by travelling in a group, wearing a hat or bike helmet with eyes drawn on the back, or walk a bicycle.
The signs also warn people against staring at the birds, harassing them, panicking or running.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.