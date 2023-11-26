UPDATE NOVEMBER 21:
A bushwalker reported missing on the state's South Coast has been located safe and well.
The 22-year-old man was last seen entering bushland near Nethercote, about 10.30am November 25.
When he could not be located, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries and an extensive land and air search, he was located safe and well November 26.
Police wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
NOVEMBER 26: A large land and air search is underway on the state's South Coast after a bushwalker failed to return home on Saturday, November 25.
Christopher Karmadonoff, 22, was last seen at about 10.30am entering bushland off Back Creek Road, Nethercote.
Police were alerted when he failed to return home from the hike and couldn't be located or contacted.
Officers from the South Coast Police District, along with the SES and Westpac Lifesaver helicopter, have conducted an extensive land and air search of the area.
Mr Karmadonoff took food and water with him, but serious concerns are held for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 187cm tall, medium build and with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a green/blue fishing shirt, board shorts, and work boots.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
