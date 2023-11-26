South Coast Register
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

State Parliament hears a tribute to the DSA and its day in Mollymook

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 26 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Colebrook gets to his feet while riding a wave during the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast branch day at Mollymook. Picture supplied.
Scott Colebrook gets to his feet while riding a wave during the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast branch day at Mollymook. Picture supplied.

State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, has paid tribute to the Disabled Surfers Association's South Coast branch and the record number who took part in the annual event in Mollymook on Saturday, November 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.