South Coast Register
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Jamie Chaffey says councils are drowning under escalating costs

GE
By Glenn Ellard
November 24 2023 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Mayors Association chairman, Cr Jamie Chaffey. File photo.
Country Mayors Association chairman, Cr Jamie Chaffey. File photo.

Country Mayors Association chairman Jamie Chaffey has defended Shoalhaven Council and its proposed rate rises over the coming three years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.