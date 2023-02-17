Lions hunting finals redemption in 2023 Group 7 campaign

The ever consistent Gerringong Lions were just as dominant in 2022 as expected, but with a tough finals loss at the forefront of the team's mind, can we expect an even more motivated season by the powerhouse club?
Even with an uneven schedule thanks to the impacts of El Nina, Gerringong cruised to a record of 14 wins and 3 losses to finish first on the Group 7 ladder.
In the semi-finals the Lions were caught off guard by their rival, the Warilla Lake-South Gorillas, losing the match 20-32.
This set the side up for a clash with the emerging Stingrays of Shellharbour in the preliminary finals.
The Lions brought an end to the Rays fairy-tale season, winning 34-16, setting Gerringong up for a grudge match grand-final against the Gorillas.
In what was an incredibly tense affair, the Lions unfortunately lost 16-14 as the Gorillas went on to raise The Artie Smith Trophy.
Head coach Scott Stewart said the club should be very proud of their efforts from last season and said the team is coming into the year motivated to come out of the gates strong.
"As a club we had an outstanding season having four teams play in grand finals," Stewart said.
"To only come away with one win from those four games was disappointing though."
"Losing by two points is always going to be hard to take, but on reflection the effort of the players couldn't be faulted in what was a high quality game."
"It's a rivalry (Gorillas) that we don't have to fuel because the nature and closeness of the games does that itself."
"They obviously got the better of us on grand finals day but we aren't basing our pre-season on revenge that's for sure."
One of the most impressive aspects to the Lions last year was the number of different lineups they ran out, especially with every lineup seeming to prove positive results.
A number of juniors got their first shot in first grade last year and many left lasting impressions with their performances.
But with many of those young players now with the Steelers and Dragons, or overseas, the sides depth will be tested.
"Last year we had the luxury of being able to call on so many quality players," Stewart said.
"In all we have 23 players, 21 or under involved in those NRL pathways, so how often we have access to them will be a week to week proposition."
Forceful second rower Corey "The Jukebox" Mullhall and hooker Beau Doosey are both currently playing in France and won't be rejoining the side until later this season.
"Our depth will definitely be tested this year. Certainly when or if we get them back they will be better for the experience, but how that plays out we don't know," Stewart said.
There were several players that stood out for the Lions last season with lock Danny Webb really breaking out as a consistent talent for the club.
Jake Taylor also put on a show all season, taking home the feat of leading point-scorer.
Hamish Holland also continued to establish his reputation as a dangerous force.
"On a whole I think we are lucky that we have so many contributors across the park."
The Lions' nucleus will be coming back in 2023 while a number of the 18's side and reserve grade team will progress through to first grade.
Stewart said it was an absolute "highlight" for everyone to take home the club championship last season, along with seeing so many young up and comers getting their shot to not only play first grade but make a significant contribution in their minutes.
"It will be an interesting year in which many of our young players will get an opportunity to step up into first grade," Stewart said.
"Last year that gave everyone a buzz to see how quickly they progressed, so that's what excites me about 2023, seeing more of those opportunities."
The 2023 Group 7 season kicks off on Saturday March 22.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
