Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies hope to soar in 2023 Group 7 campaign

The Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will be looking to rebound from a tough first season back in Group 7.
However, with a talented young core and some strong signings the squad looks poised for a competitive 2023 run.
In 2022, the Magpies finished the season at the bottom of the ladder, with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws, and 13 losses.
But that record isn't indicative of the effort the team showed, with many highlight moments throughout year.
The young players were equally impressive, and for many of them it was their first taste of first grade football.
READ MORE:
For several players, coming into their second year of first grade, last year's experience will be invaluable for their growth in 2023.
The Magpies are looking to continue to re-establish their reputation as a quality club in Group 7 and are coming into next season with a number of fresh new faces.
The first move was the appointment of experienced prop Lloyd Thomas to the role of head coach.
Thomas has had a lengthy career in both the Group 7 and Illawarra leagues. He has earned a reputation as a tough as nails player and vocal leader on the field.
Thomas said the team was focused on building a competitive side, and the internal growth he has seen from the players was very encouraging.
"We want to build a good culture around the club across all grades on and off the field," he said.
"To turn up week in and week out and compete strongly is the ultimate goal.
"I'm really excited to see how our new signings fit into the team and see the growth of our returning players from last season," he said.
Thomas was impressed by a number of players from last season, including prop Oliver Parrish, centre Kealen Blattner, five-eighth Billy Hayburn, and club stalwart Joe Rogers.
This season a number of exciting new players will be joining the side, including hard-hitting back-rower Buddy Braddick, five-eighth Rhys Fagerlund, Lockie Nellestein, Bailey Morris, Blake Harris-Davis and Charlie Parrish.
"We just want to have a competitive year on the field and get a good morale going," Thomas said.
"We are going to be a team that works hard for each other and each player puts in 100 per cent effort."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.