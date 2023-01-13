Well it was a dream season for the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas last year, running off the field champions after a close fought battle against the Gerringong Lions in the 2022 Group 7 Grand Final.
Entering 2023 the Gorillas will be looking to do what few clubs have been able to and bring back-to-back premierships home to the clubhouse.
Warilla finished the regular with a staunch record of 14 wins and 3 losses, tied with the Lions for the best record in the league.
They pummeled Jamberoo in the opening week of finals 30-4 before overcoming Gerringong in the semi-finals 32-20, booking their ticket to the grand final.
The premiership deciding game against the Lions was a physical and tough affair, with the strong rivalry between the two clubs extending to the spectators on the sidelines.
It would be the Gorillas who walked off victorious however after narrowly dispatching Gerringong 16-14.
In the off-season it was priority number one for the Gorillas to retain the nucleus that made their side tick in the previous season.
Top try scorer Justin Jones, captain Blair Grant, consistent force Jamie Burns, powerhouse Tyrone Roberts, blitzing wing Kye Deane, microwave Paul Roberts, centres Darnell Walker, and Dane Nelson as well as back rower Matt Murray have all been re-signed ahead of the 2023 season.
While Jake Goody, Duke Grant, Zane Boersma, Sam Hooper and Caleb Tohovaka will all also be with the club for the upcoming season.
Head coach Troy Grant said the club was "like a family" and that culture was always at the forefront of off-season plans.
"We have had a majority of this group for a good five or six years, mainly due to the family and culture we continue to build," Grant said.
"It's going to be huge having Sam Hooper and Duke Grant returning from the Dragons system."
"Also having Zane Boersma back healthy after three years on and off will be big along with our new middle forward Caleb Toonahaka."
Grant praised last season saying it was "definitely one to remember" after what had been an 11 year drought for the club since their last premiership.
He said the greatest aspect of the team last season was how they came together and supported one another, even when the going got tough.
"There are no individual standouts in our team. We are a team," Grant said.
He said that while last season was an overall success there was still a number of challenges the side faced, mainly revolving around players and their positions.
"I think for us, our biggest challenge apart from a tough competition, was putting players in the right positions," Grant said.
"Players sometimes had to play in areas that weren't preferred but they did it because it was what was best for the team."
Heading into the season Grant anticipates an equally tough Group 7 field, but said the Gorillas are focused on putting their best foot forward in hopes of making it two in a row.
"We are most excited to defend the premiership and with the Group 7 competition only getting stronger, we anticipate a very tough season."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
