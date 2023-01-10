The Jamberoo Superoos will be looking for redemption in their 2023 Group 7 campaign after their run at premiership glory was dashed in the semi-finals.
The Superoos were poised to make a run at the premiership, finishing their regular season run in third place with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses.
However, their run was cut short against a streaking Stingrays side who dispatched of the Superoos 24-20 in the semi finals.
With a clean slate and fresh legs, the Superoos have a chance to yet again be one of the best sides in the Group 7 competition, with head coach Johnathan Dallas confident in his sides chances.
"I think on the whole we can't be too disappointed with the year, only dropping four games in the regular season," Dallas said.
"Unfortunately we didn't represent ourselves too well in the finals, falling out in week two, which is realistically the time of year you need to judge yourself on."
"I've noticed quite a bit of motivation in a lot of the boys to improve going into 2023."
The side has tremendous talent, headlined by Cronin Medalist Mark Asquith, who enjoyed a tremendous season last year finishing with 28 points, 14 points ahead of his brother and reigning Cronin Medalist, Luke Asquith.
Nathan Gallastegui enjoyed a breakout season with the club, being instrumental in every game last season, while James Gilmore, Kurt Field, Jake Clarke and Dallas all helped drive Jamberoo to their strong record.
Dallas said while it was great to be able to get in a full season last year, the volatile weather brought significant disruption, especially to the Superoos home turf at Kevin Walsh Oval.
"The crazy weather brought just as much disruption to the season as the previous couple of years," he said.
"It makes it difficult to get any momentum when you're constantly not able to train and always unsure if your games are going ahead or not."
Dallas recommitted to the club this offseason to run it back as player/coach, citing it as a pretty easy decision to make.
"It's pretty easy to be convinced to stick around with the current group of guys we have at the club," he said.
"I did consider moving on at one point but I think going again in 2023 is the best thing for the club right now, and was ultimately what my successor preferred to get him ready to go the year after."
The Superoos will see the majority of their players return from last season's run, with key positions locked in ahead of season start.
"We've managed to keep the majority of last seasons team which is pleasing and always the first preference," Dallas said.
"A couple of new guys, and some returning players from previous seasons will definitely strengthen our pack which is exciting for sure."
Last season also saw a dramatic improvement in Jamberoo's reserve grade side, with the team blitzing their way to a premiership after downing the Gerringong Lions 22-16 in the grand final.
With a significant amount of talent on that young roster, it is a confidence to the club that even if an injury bug hits, there's more than enough talent to counter any such misfortune.
"The improvement in our reserve grade side is something that's got me as excited for a season as I have been in awhile," Dallas said.
"Obviously winning the comp for them was the cherry on top - but Matt Webster and Ben Wade did a great job with a really young side - a lot of whom I am expecting to find their way into first grade at stages of next year."
Where will the Superoos land in 2023? Only time will tell.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
