It has been a long time coming but Jamberoo Superoos' five-eighth Mark Asquith finally heard his name called for the Michael Cronin Medal.
Denoting him as the Player of the Year in Group 7 for 2022.
Even in a moment where it should be all about him the humble Asquith credited his award win to the strong play of his teammates and the brand of footy Jamberoo plays.
"The way we play as a team really suits my style so I really do have to credit my teammates for a lot of my success," Asquith said.
Asquith finished the season on 28 points, which was 14 points ahead of his brother and reigning Cronin Medalist Luke Asquith - who shared the award in 2020 with Kiama's Kieran Poole. While Kiama Knights second-rower Tom Angel came in third on 13.
"There's so many good players in Group 7, like every team has a few that are really tough to come up against so to be recognised in a league as talented as this is super special," Asquith said.
"Obviously we come into the year trying to win the premiership but to be recognised for an individual award is always nice because it means you've done your best for your team."
Asquith said it was obviously nice to keep the award in the family for the second year straight, with Luke Asquith close behind in points.
"Luke has been really good for us the last few years and I'm always happy when he receives recognition for his play," he said.
It was a full Asquith affair in Jamberoo this year with all four brothers - Mark, Paul, Luke and James suiting up for the Superoos which has been a dream of the brothers for a long time.
"That's always been a goal of mine since playing grade," Asquith said.
"There's an age gap between us, I wasn't able to play with the others in juniors and with Paul overseas the last few years, it was great to finally be able to do it."
"But it's the team as a whole that's great, we are all best mates on and off the field."
The Superoos initially started the year off slow but were one of the most dominant sides in Group 7 come the end of the season.
While their finals fun didn't go the way they had hoped as they bowed out against the Stingrays of Shellharbour 20-24 in the semi-finals, it was still an overly positive campaign for the Superoos in their first full season since 2020.
"We were just a bit rusty in the beginning in the basic elements of the game like our ball control, slightly clunky in attack, we were looking for excuses early on," Asquith said.
"Our growth as a team just came from spending time with one another and pulling towards that playing style you want to play that will make you improve and I think we got there in the end but just fell short."
After a COVID-19 shortened season last year where the Superoos were undefeated (7-0) at the point of cancellation, Asquith said it meant a lot to be back to some sense of normality with the family atmosphere of footy playing such a large role in the lives of the players.
"Just to be able to play sport week in and week out and train with your teammates has a profound effect on your enjoyment as a whole," he said.
"It's a big part of your life when you're training and playing with your mates every week."
That mateship and sense of camaraderie is what keeps bringing Asquith back every year and why he couldn't see his life without footy.
"Obviously playing and competing is so enjoyable but even just going to training, you're guaranteed to see your mates at least three times a week," he said.
"A lot us work different jobs and have completely different schedules and when you stop playing it can be a lot harder to have those consistent catch-ups."
Looking to next season Asquith said the Superoos would be looking again at a premiership run with the nucleus of the team committed to return for 2023.
"In terms of how we play and how we defend it's been pretty proven to be successful," he said.
"As I'm getting older I'm focused on trying to make the grand-final. That's the collective goal of the group and I know we have the talent here to do so."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
