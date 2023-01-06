The Kiama Knights had a largely positive run last season but remain unsatisfied and focused on bringing a premiership back to their hometown in 2023.
Kiama started the season strong winning their first several games, but a mixture of injuries and environmental issues out of their control saw the team ride a rollercoaster run to a fifth place finish.
They finished the regular season with 8 wins, 2 losses and 7 draws, going up against the streaking Stingrays of Shellharbour in the elimination finals.
The side performed admirably but would eventually go down 18-12.
Knight's head coach Marc Laird knew the job wasn't finished and agreed to come back on board as coach for the 2023 season as they look to put their best foot forward come July.
"I enjoy coaching and was keen to go around again," Laird said.
"It offers many challenges. At times it can be tricky to juggle with family and work commitments but it keeps me involved in the game and I enjoy the ride."
Laird said he gives the team "a pass mark" last season with many positives as well as negatives.
"We started really well then fell away at the back end of the year, mainly due to a significant injury toll through both our first and reserve grade squads," he said.
"We made it to the finals and came close to getting over the Stingrays away in horrendous conditions but just couldn't get the job done."
The plethora of injuries meant that many younger players were able to get a taste of first grade footy for the first time, which will bode well for the side heading into this season.
The Knights have a talented roster when healthy, with numerous players leaving impressive marks last year.
Vaughn Thistlethwaite had an incredibly strong year in the middle along with Tyler Clark, providing consistency in a season where that wasn't common.
Brad Killmore also caught the attention of many for his performance in the backs after switching to fullback a few rounds into the season.
"He did a lot of really good things for us, he was solid all year," Laird said of Killmore.
It's an exciting time for the club with the return of their Under 18's side after not being able to field one last year.
Laird said there's a "strong" crop of boys coming through the system which bodes well for the future of the club.
"If there is one thing I've learned from this competition, you need a good solid base of juniors to be successful so it will be great to have those young fellas around the club bringing enthusiasm and energy," he said.
While rumours are abound right now on the builds of teams next year, Laird said the Knights remain focused on their side as they look to carry momentum into a tough season this year.
"I honestly don't take notice of what other teams are doing, particularly at this time of year," he said.
"Going off last year, I think the footy will be of a very high standard and I anticipate a few clubs improving significantly and top five spots being hotly contested."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
