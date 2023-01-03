Former Gerringong Lions junior and current Melbourne Storm utility Tyran Wishart is set for a breakout season after seeing his NRL contract extended for the foreseeable future.
Wishart enjoyed a highly successful debut season with the Storm, taking home the Billy Slater Rookie of the Year Award.
His strong efforts have seen him rewarded with a new contract that will see him donning the Melbourne colours until the end of the 2025 season.
Growing up on the South Coast, Wishart first joined the Storm in 2021 after a successful run in the Illawarra junior system.
He made a strong impression in his debut where he would play 79 minutes at hooker in a narrow comeback victory against the Wests Tigers in round one of the 2022 season.
Wishart's versatility on the field last season endeared him to both the Storm and their fans alike.
Across his 15 matches he played hooker, fullback and wing, eager to help out in anyway that he could, being used as the Storm's jack-of-all-trades.
The 23-year-old looks poised to grow his role in the 2023 season, taking home the Iron Bar at the conclusion of the I Don't Quit (IDQ) preseason camp with the Storm.
This hardware recognises the player that was seen as the best player throughout the camp.
The IDQ camp is said to be an gruelling three day event of non-stop effort that pushes the players to go above and beyond mentally and physically in preparation for the tough NRL season.
Wishart has received numerous praise throughout his short career, with Rugby League legend Cameron Smith pencilling the young footy player as "one to watch" before he had even debuted for the Storm.
"I was actually impressed with young (Tyran) Wishart at the Storm, his performance in the last trial match down in Victoria was eye-catching," Smith said of Wishart's performance.
Former Bronco Denan Kemp was also impressed with the youngster saying of Wishart, "I was really impressed with him, I thought, wow, they've done it again, they've found another great number nine."
With Brandon Smith's departure after signing a sizeable deal with the Sydney Roosters, there is new territory for Wishart to continue to expand his role with the club.
19-year-old halfback Jonah Pezet was also re-signed alongside Wishart.
Pezet has yet to debut for the club but will be looking to also make his mark come round one.
Pezet will move into the Storm's top 30 roster next season and his new deal locks him in for a further two years.
The Melbourne Storm will kick off their 2023 season in a round one clash against the Parramatta Eels.
That game will take place on Thursday, March 2 against a hostile crowd at CommBank Stadium.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
