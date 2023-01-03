South Coast Register
Young gun Tyran Wishart locked up by Melbourne Storm until 2025

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
January 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Tyran Wishart pictured playing for the Melbourne Storm last season. Picture by NRL Photos

Former Gerringong Lions junior and current Melbourne Storm utility Tyran Wishart is set for a breakout season after seeing his NRL contract extended for the foreseeable future.

Sam Baker

Sam Baker

