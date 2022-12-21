South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Greenwood and Irvine in fine form at NSW Swimming Championships

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talika Irvine (left) and Jasmine Greenwood (right) secured a total of 11 medals at the state championships. Supplied picture

Local swimming sensations, Jasmine Greenwood and Talika Irvine have closed out their 2022 swimming campaign with a series of tremendous races at the State Swimming Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.