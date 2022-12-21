Local swimming sensations, Jasmine Greenwood and Talika Irvine have closed out their 2022 swimming campaign with a series of tremendous races at the State Swimming Championships.
It has been a whirlwind year for the two swimmers with the sport taking them both around the country and the rest of the world.
Both girls came away with significant hardware at the conclusion of the state championships as their futures continue to look very bright in the water.
READ MORE:
On the first day of the championships, the local swimmers competed in two events with Greenwood coming away with gold in both of her events while Irvine secured a fifth place finish in the 200m breaststroke.
Day two of the championships was a strong one for Irvine who performed dynamically in the 200m individual medley.
She came fifth in her heats which qualified her for the finals. In the finals she really turned it up a notch as she was able to rally to a third place finish while securing a personal best time of 2.23.92.
By the end of the championships both girls had secured a sizeable amount of hardware.
Greenwood finished the meet with four gold medals and four silver medals, swimming a total of eight heats and eight finals.
Irvine saw nine heats, making seven finals and taking home one gold, one silver and one bronze medal all while reeling in seven new personal best times.
Both girls have taken their game to a whole new level this year and their continued dedication to the sport seems like it will continue to pay off based on the regular strong results they achieve.
What will they come home with in 2023?
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.