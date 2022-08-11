Jasmine Greenwood reflects on Birmingham journey and glory

Jasmine Greenwood called her second time at the Commonwealth Games an experience she'll never forget as she left a gold imprint in Birmingham.
The Sussex Inlet local has had a whirlwind 12 months taking home silver at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, while most recently winning three medals (two bronze and one silver) at the Para World Championships in Portugal.
The 17-year-old entered Birmingham with a great rhythm and confidence as she eyed off an improved result from her first Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in 2018, where she finished fifth.
Greenwood did not disappoint as she secured her first Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Her victory came in the women's 200m individual medley SM10, with a time of 2.33.29.
Speaking on the win, Greenwood said she wasn't expecting to win gold but was quietly confident heading into the race.
"I knew that I was one of the fastest qualifiers, so that gave me some confidence in my abilities," she said.
"I just went out there and enjoyed swimming the race rather than worrying about the things happening around me."
The young athlete said she did have quite a lot of nerves prior to the race with this being her only event at the Games but remained focused on giving it her all.
The Commonwealth Games are unfortunately not inclusive to all para sports and events, with only a limited number of events on offer at the moment.
"I knew I only had one shot at it," she said.
"This made me pretty nervous and I was certainly putting quite a bit of pressure on myself."
But Greenwood has continually shown an ability to shine under the bright lights, as she pulled through with one of the strongest swims of her career.
She was only 13-year-old in her first Commonwealth Games and felt the experience she's gained throughout her career so far really helped this time around.
"I think that coming in this year to the Games having just done a successful World Championships as well as a Paralympics, compared to last time when I was only a baby and had less experience certainly contributed to the outcome of my race," she said.
Getting her first international gold and getting to sing her national anthem was everything the young athlete could have hoped for, but said she couldn't have done any of it without her loyal support system.
"I must thank my coaches Kim, Bob and Stephen, who have all contributed greatly to my success and thank everyone around me who has supported me," she said.
Greenwood said her main focus now will be finishing Year 12 at Shoalhaven High School, calling 2022 the most challenging year of her life so far.
"Doing World Championships, Commonwealth Games and studying ATAR Year 12 subjects. I can't wait to finish high school and move on," she said.
Outside of that she said she will be taking a little break from swimming to focus on herself and reconnecting with both her friends and family.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
