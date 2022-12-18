South Coast Register
Sienna Clarke wins big in Blue Mountains Junior Masters, secure Golf Captain nod for IAS

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 20 2022 - 10:09am, first published December 19 2022 - 10:15am
Nowra's Sienna Clarke has been hitting aces all season. Supplied picture

Local golfing sensation Sienna Clarke has closed out a whirlwind 2022 campaign winning the Blue Mountains Junior Masters as well as being named the Illawarra Academy of Sport Golf Captain for 2023.

