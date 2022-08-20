Talika Irvine puts on dynamite display in the water

It has been a huge week for local swimming star Talika Irvine, who has secured a number of huge achievements both in NSW and QLD.
Last Friday Irvine travelled to Sydney to compete in the NSW State Age Short Course Championships and then followed it up by flying to Brisbane where she competed in the Australian School Sport Swimming Championships.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
In Sydney Irvine's form was on point with the young athlete saying she felt really good prior to her races.
"Heading into the event I felt really really good and confident," she said.
"My recent training leading up to the event had been intense for preparation especially for this meet."
Irvine went on to secure four new personal best's (PB's) out of the five races she competed in.
Firstly she secured second in the 200m Individual Medley, then fifth in the 100m Breaststroke, third in the 200m Backstroke, third in the 200m Breaststroke and finally sixth in the 400m Freestyle.
In Brisbane, Irvine secured fourth place in the 200m Individual Medley and fifth place in the 400m Individual Medley.
"PB's to me mean a lot and it's a sign that my hard work has paid off," she said.
"After not racing short course for two years, seeing myself do some PB's was a relief."
"At the end of the day of racing I am proud of whatever I have achieved whether it's a small or big PB, even if I'm just a little bit off my time."
Irvine said the part she loves most about racing is being in an environment surrounded by like-minded people and also the feeling she gets from racing.
She began swimming at just three-months old and once she reached the level of mini-squads she decided to keep pursuing it.
"When going away it's good to catch up with friends from different states and with friends that you don't see as often," she said.
"I also like the fact that swimming is a good way to keep up your fitness and it's just something I love to do."
"I'm really passionate about my achievements and this is what keeps bringing me back, I like pushing myself to the next level."
Next week Irvine will be competing at the Australian Short Course Championships in Sydney where the young athlete will be competing against all ages in both the 200 and 400m Individual Medley, where she will be looking to add to her PB tally.
Advertisement
After competing this she will be off the Canberra as a part of the NSW Target Transition Squad for their camp and training.
"Heading into my next competition in Sydney, I am looking forward to improving on my mindset before the race."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.