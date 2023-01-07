Jackson Ingram's Greater Illawarra cricket side have suffered a narrow loss against Central Coast in the Bradman Cup.
Despite the tough outcome Ingram said the experience of the competition and the honour of being the only Shoalhaven representative made the experience all the more meaningful.
The Cup team was made up of players hand-picked by coaches from the Illawarra, South Coast and Shoalhaven association teams, with Ingram being the only player from the Shoalhaven to be given the nod.
Ingram said the competition was tough throughout the Cup, keeping every player on their toes.
READ MORE:
"The competition was very strong, we got put in good and bad positions throughout the tournament, " Ingram said.
"I think sometimes we didn't get on top of the teams as much as they did to us and if we had done that we probably would have won more games."
"The experience was good overall, we played against good teams and good players and ended up finishing where I thought we would."
Greater Illawarra got off to a strong start against Central Coast, rolling them for 160, but they would be ultimately dismissed for 119, losing the match.
Ingram managed 2/22 off 10 overs and 31 runs to finish the tournament.
Overall the local side finished third in the competition, with Ingram finishing fourth in run scoring with 249 runs at 49 and six wickets at 24.
"I would grade my performance overall around a six point five," Ingram said.
"I think I could have definitely done a lot better and there was a lot more runs out there for me."
"I'm looking to improve my mental side of the game and playing straight over a longer time."
Ingram said it was great to be able to represent the Shoalhaven and said he looks forward to continuing to put on for his local area at future tournaments.
"It's a good privilege to be able to represent my home town and try my best to make the people who watch me proud," he said.
Ingram's next challenge will come in the remainder of the Green Shield season in Sydney followed by grade cricket for the rest of the year and finally 17's State Challenge and the 17's Country Squad.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.