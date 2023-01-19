It was an up and down campaign for the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets in Group 7 last year that saw the side finishing the season outside the finals.
However, hopes are high around the club that this season could see the side take flight.
Now under the guise of former professional fullback, Adam Quinlan, the side is quietly confident coming into the competition this year.
Quinlan said while last season was a disappointment, there was still a lot of positives to be able to take away from it.
"It wasn't an ideal year for us, not finishing where we would have liked," Quinlan said.
"The young guys coming through was definitely a positive for us though, knowing they more than held their own and will only get better this year."
The side finished the 2022 season in eighth place with a record of 4 wins, 1 draw and 12 losses, which isn't indicative of the effort the Jets showed on the paddock.
The side battled numerous injuries last season and rarely fielded the same side week-to-week, with Quinlan hoping that will not be as prevalent this time around.
There were a number of players that impressed the budding coach last season, with second rower Thomas Latta being one of the season's bright spots.
"Tom Latta who most weeks would play at least half a game of 18s then come and start for us on the edge went very well," Quinlan said.
He also further cited Jonah Longbottom and Tyson Simpson as two players he's very excited about in 2023.
"I'm expecting a very big year from the both of them, they should be with us for the full season this year so we're looking forward to that."
Quinlan reiterated how excited he is to see the young guns of the side continue to grow this coming season, being a focal point of the squad's development.
"I'm looking forward to giving them more responsibility this year," he said.
The Jets coach preached the importance of roster consistency highlighting the Gerringong Lions as a prime example of what can happen if you grow from within.
"It's huge, it's how you build partnerships. Doing it at training is good but it doesn't compare to game after game together," Quinlan said.
"All you have to do is look at Gerringong and how successful they've been over a long period."
Quinlan said the focus for him as coach is just to get the players having fun out there and enjoying the game.
"I want to bring all the guys together and get them enjoying playing and enjoy coming to training," he said.
"If I can get them to have belief in themselves and me then I think we will see good improvements on the field."
"It's my first time as a coach so it's a challenge but it makes me excited as well, it's a great crew of guys and I'm excited to see where we can get to."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
