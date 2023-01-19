South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra-Bomaderry Jets looking to rebound in 2023 Group 7 season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets winger Braydon Walsh enjoyed a strong season with the side last year. Supplied picture

It was an up and down campaign for the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets in Group 7 last year that saw the side finishing the season outside the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.