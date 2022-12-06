South Coast Register
Atfield and Quinlan to guide Jets for takeoff in 2023

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
(From left) Coach Adam Quinlan, Sam Colgate, Kevin Swain, John Carey, Coach Talia Atfield and Jets President Jason Sharp. Picture by Sam Baker

A new brains-trust will lead the Nowra-Boamderry Jets in 2023 with Adam Quinlan and Talia Atfield being named as coaches for the local rugby league club.

