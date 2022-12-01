South Coast Register
Gary Fuss guides Over 50's NSW team to national cricket title

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Worrigee's Gary Fuss put all of his bowling skills on display to lead NSW to a national title. Supplied picture

Worrigee's Gary Fuss has guided NSW to a gutsy undefeated run in the Australian Over 50 National Carnival last week in Adelaide.

