CareSouth kicked off the International Day of People with Disabilities with an action packed event that brought smiles to many in Bomaderry.
Locals of all-abilities gathered outside the Bomaderry Community Centre and spent the morning racing one another on modified lawn mowers.
While some participants were hesitant at first they all soon got into the swing of things and eagerly chased one another around the course.
Many decided off-roading looked more fun as they carved out their own paths around the track, flexing their newly acquired skills.
The lawn-mowers are slightly modified in the sense that the cutting blades have been removed.
Event organiser Peter Johnston came up with the idea for the day when he joined ShowMow Racing - a state run lawn mower racing competition.
"I one day had the thought that this would be something that we could translate to the disability space," he said.
"A lot of the people here can't get a drivers licence, and don't have access to anything like this at all really."
"So through this event we are trying to give them something they wouldn't be able to do anywhere else."
The event is definitely one that is unique in this space and prior to COVID-19 there had been significant interest from groups in Sydney in increasing the scale.
Thanks to two of SouthCare's sponsors they were able to purchase two brand new lawn mowers for the event which only helped to allow even more people to join in.
"They've allowed us to take it to the next level," Mr Johnston said.
New equipment has really helped the event as they initially started with a lot of old equipment well passed its use by date.
"Getting new equipment for these guys is rewarding for them as well because they aren't just on some rusty thing, they're actually on nice looking vehicles that are reliable."
Mr Johnston said it's the reaction he sees from those who participate that makes his day, with responses that aren't elicited by many other events.
"The smiles and enthusiasm we have gotten from them (participants) has been just amazing."
"It's definitely unique, we don't do a lot of things that illicit a response like this does. For some of them it's everything."
Participants had different reactions to the mowers at first. Those with heightened sensory perception began by just touching the bonnet of the mower to get used to the noise and vibrations.
"You wouldn't know it now because once they are on it, they just bolt off and you can't wipe the smiles off their faces," Mr Johnston said.
You can find out more about CareSouth and the programs they offer by visiting their website here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
