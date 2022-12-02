South Coast Register
Our People

Gun batsman Matthew Gilkes resigns with Sydney Thunder on two-year deal

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
Ulladulla's Matthew Gilkes looks to take his game to the next level with the Sydney Thunder this season. Picture by Getty Images

Ulladulla born cricketer Matthew Gilkes has seen his hard work rewarded with a new two year contract with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

