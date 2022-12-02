Ulladulla born cricketer Matthew Gilkes has seen his hard work rewarded with a new two year contract with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.
The new deal with the Thunder will lock down the gun batsman until the end of the 2024 season.
The now 23-year-old made his debut with the Thunder back in 2019 against the Perth Scorchers, smashing three sixes on his way to a half-century.
Gilkes said however that his game has "developed an even harder edge."
"There has been a shift in my mindset, and I guess that has come with age," he said.
"When you step up a level there is always some uncertainty but I've developed the want to go out there and be the guy who gets a good score and who helps the team win."
"That will be my intention this summer."
Gilkes during the off-season played in England to gain experience under different conditions and continue to develop his game.
He further added that his new mental approach was one of many improvements in his game.
"You need to work hard to get to the level I want to reach," said the strong left-handed batsman.
"While I think my batting has improved a lot, it's still a work in progress."
Gilkes who has been with the Thunder since he was 19-year-old said he's "fortunate" to be part of the club for so long.
"I've learnt plenty from the coaches as well as the players I've played alongside," he said.
This season the local batsman will be battling with Baxter Holt for Thunder's wicketkeeping duties, with a healthy competition said to be growing between the two.
Gilkes said him and Holt "share a great friendship" and that they're pushing one another to succeed despite competing for the same job.
"The good thing is we're similar ages, and we're pushing each other to be better as we continue to learn our craft. That is healthy for both of us," he said.
Gilkes said he believes it was the right decision for his career to re-sign with the Trevor Bayliss coached Thunder as analysts continue to pencil him as one of Australia's most exciting young cricketers.
"It's a great set up (Sydney Thunder), I love the place and the people - I've made strong friendships here," he said.
"But just as importantly, the coaches I've worked with over the years have all been great. It means a lot for me to know that they want to see me succeed."
Head of Thunder, Andrew Gilchrist spoke highly of the young Gilkes when addressing his new contract.
"We've invested a lot of time and energy into Matt, and all of our young players for that matter because we want them to be at Sydney Thunder for the long-term," he said.
"Matt is a player who continues to prove himself behind the stumps, in the outfield and at the top of the order."
"His 93 against Adelaide Strikers at Sydney Showground Stadium last summer really catapulted his BBL career and he's seen as a crucial part of our squad's makeup."
The Sydney Thunder will play their next home game on Tuesday, December 13 against the Melbourne Stars.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
