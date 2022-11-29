South Coast Register
Michael Foti competes at ISA World Para Surfing Championships

Updated November 30 2022 - 1:43pm, first published 9:30am
Michael Foti in action. Picture supplied

Former Nowra High School student Michael Foti is one his way to California's Pismo Beach to compete in the 2022 ISA World Para Surfing Championships.

