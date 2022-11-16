Plans for Nowra's next new suburb are moving ahead.
Shoalhaven City Council and owner-developer of the Mundamia Urban Release Area, Jemalong Mundamia Pty Ltd, have gotten down to brass tacks, finalising who will pay to build public infrastructure on the planned 308-lot subdivision.
At its Monday evening meeting (November 14), Council gave its unanimous support to enter a Voluntary Planning agreement with Jemalong Munadmia.
The agreement covers the design, construction, and funding of two roundabouts, a community hall, a public reserve, and a road threshold.
In total, Shoalhaven City Council estimated it would spend $135,979.26, covering partial costs of the roundabouts and the full cost of the road threshold.
All construction of roads and roundabouts will be done by Jemalong Mundamia, which will also put in money for the roundabouts.
As per the agreement, the developer will give their land at no cost to ratepayers, for the public reserve and any extra space needed for roundabouts.
Jemalong Mundamia will also design and build the proposed community centre, funded entirely by Shoalhaven City Council; the latest publicly available estimate for the build cost is $1,112,725.
Approval was originally granted for the subdivision in 2019, according to the report submitted to the Shoalhaven Council meeting.
The proposed section of development will hold 308 lots; some are earmarked for duplexes and medium-density housing.
"Since the issue of the consent in 2019, the Developer has been resolving a range of 'deferred' commencement conditions," the report read.
"Negotiations and discussions on the VPA particulars have been ongoing through this process..."
The Voluntary Planning Agreement will soon go on public exhibition.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
