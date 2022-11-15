The Little Sisters of Hoboken are on their way to Bomaderry.
These all-singing, all-dancing nuns from New Jersey are the stars of Nowra Players' latest raucous production: Nunsense the mega musical.
Rounding out their year with a fun and quirky show, the Players are sure to delight as the madcap convent of sisters at Mt Saint Helen's School, who get into some hilarious misadventures.
The twelve sisters are returning from bingo when they discover the convent cook, Sister Julia Child of God, has accidentally killed 52 of their sisters with her tainted vichyssoise.
Thus, the remaining nuns stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.
Can they succeed in raising the money to bury their sisters before the heath department discovers the nuns on ice in the deep freeze? Only time will tell.
Director of the show Peter Szota said Nunsense was his personal pick, and considers the comedy a perfect fit for the talented ladies of Nowra Players.
"Michelle [Greber], who is playing Sister Hubert, was in it about 25 years ago. I had actually seen her performing that at the School of Arts, and remember loving it," he said.
"I thought it was really good, and really funny - a few others said it was a really good show too.
"What attracted me was that it's nice, clean and easy humour... it's just good fun."
Robby Lassman takes a starring role in Nunsense as Reverend Mother Mary Regina, alongside Michelle Greber as her trusty second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert.
Laura Oliver Graham is the wacky and childlike Sr Mary Amnesia; Rachel Strong plays Sr Mary Leo, a novice determined to be the world's first ballerina nun; and Jacii Pavitt delights as the sassy and street wise Sr Robert Anne.
Rounding out the cast is Cathy Johnson (Sr Julia, Child of God), Lesley Carter (Sr Luke), Karen Simpson (Sr Brendan), Amber Jane Henry (Sr Wilhelm), Catherine Apperley (Sr Patrick), Tamara Devitt (Sr Clarence), and Kathy Green (Sr Joseph).
The twelve nuns - and stage director Matt Friend, who makes a cameo as Father Virgil - has been preparing the show for three months.
Mr Szota said the ladies had risen to the challenge of mastering an immense amount of choreography in a fairly short time.
"You've got to start from scratch, and there is lots of learn - a lot of songs, a lot of dances. So there's a lot of learning to do" he said.
"These people blow me away. Some of them have worked professionally as singers, and you can really hear it because the sound it fabulous.
"They all work really well off each other too."
Nunsense opens at the Players Theatre in Bomaderry on Friday (November 18).
Nowra Players will put on a run of 10 shows, closing on December 3.
Tickets are available online from nowraplayers.com.au or in-person from the box office at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Nowra Players is set to start the new year with a serious drama. Rehearsals are about to start for the Players' next production, Diary of Anne Frank.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
